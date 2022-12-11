 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert