Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

