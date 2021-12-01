This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
