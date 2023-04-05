More sunshine is expected today with a strong north wind this morning, and cooler afternoon highs. We will only warm into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Winds will be strong in the morning, but calmer by midday.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the mid 60s.

By Friday the temperatures will warm back to near 70 with mid 70s expected for the weekend,

For Easter Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are forecasted, with highs in the low 70s.