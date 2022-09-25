Cooler weather today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

A front moved through overnight, and that means cooler weather is expected today! Highs will only make it into the upper 80s with a north wind at 15 mph.
Tonight we will drop into the 50s. It will be a nice cool start to Monday.
Monday's highs will only reach into the low 80s with sunshine. The 80s will stick around through the middle of the week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
