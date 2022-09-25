 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler weather today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

A front moved through overnight, and that means cooler weather is expected today! Highs will only make it into the upper 80s with a north wind at 15 mph. 

Tonight we will drop into the 50s. It will be a nice cool start to Monday. 

Monday's highs will only reach into the low 80s with sunshine. The 80s will stick around through the middle of the week. 

