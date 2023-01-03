 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler weather this afternoon: Watch Tuesday Jan 3 weather forecast

Today we will see partly cloudy to clear skies with light winds from the north and highs in the 50s. It will be cooler than Monday after the passing system. 

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, just near freezing. 

For the remainder of the week we are expecting to see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

