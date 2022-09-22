 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler weather for the first day of fall: watch Thursday's weather forecast

Happy first day of fall! We have some great weather to go along with it. Highs today will be almost 20 degrees cooler, as we only get to a high around 80 degrees with a north wind at 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph at times. It will also be drier outside with lower dew points. 

Overnight lows will drop to near 60, which makes for a very nice start on Friday. 

The 90s quickly return for Friday and Saturday, but another cold front comes through by Sunday and highs are back into the low 80s for the start of next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

