Cooler today with a north wind: watch Friday Oct. 7 weather forecast

Cooler weather is on tap for today! Highs will be in the 70s with a north wind at 10-15mph, so it will be a little windy today. A few clouds are expected to linger, but unfortunately, no rainfall.

Overnight lows will drop into the low-50s.

For Saturday the temperatures will be even cooler, only reaching near 70 for the high.

Upper-70s are forecast for Sunday and then the low-80s return for the start of next week. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday and again on Wednesday of next week.