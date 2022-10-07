Cooler today with a north wind: watch Friday Oct. 7 weather forecast

Cooler weather is on tap for today! Highs will be in the 70s with a north wind at 10-15mph, so it will be a little windy today. A few clouds are expected to linger, but unfortunately, no rainfall.
Overnight lows will drop into the low-50s.
For Saturday the temperatures will be even cooler, only reaching near 70 for the high.
Upper-70s are forecast for Sunday and then the low-80s return for the start of next week. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday and again on Wednesday of next week.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today