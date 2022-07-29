Cooler temps with a chance for rain: watch Friday's weather forecast

Make sure you take your umbrella as you head out the door today. Spotty showers are expected across the area, especially in the morning hours. After lunchtime the chance for rain will decrease.
Highs will only warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Overnight lows will drop into the mid-70s. On Saturday there is another chance for scattered showers and storms in the morning hours.
On Sunday the highs will be just a touch warmer. Forecasted highs will top off in the low 90s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
