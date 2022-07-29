 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler temps and rain: Watch Friday's weather forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Make sure you take your umbrella as you head out the door today. Spotty showers are expected across the area, especially in the morning hours. After lunchtime the chance for rain will decrease.

Highs will only warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-70s. On Saturday there is another chance for scattered showers and storms in the morning hours. 

On Sunday the highs will be just a touch warmer. Forecasted highs will top off in the low 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert