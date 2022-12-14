 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler day ahead with sunshine: watch Wednesday Dec 14 weather forecast

It will be a chilly start with temperatures just near that freezing mark. As we head into the afternoon the temperatures will be much cooler than Tuesday. We will only warm into the mid-40s. Sunshine will continue today and through the rest of the week and weekend. 

For next week we are expecting big changes with the weather. A deep push of cold Arctic air will move in and bring some of the coldest temperatures we have experienced so far this season. 

There will also be multiple chances for some light snowfall.

