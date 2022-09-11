Cooler day ahead: watch Sunday's weather forecast

It will be a cloudy start to the day, then clouds will gradually clear leaving us with more sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs today will barely make that 80 degree mark.
Tonight we will see lows drop into the mid-50s. It will be a very nice start to our Monday morning!
Highs on Monday will remain below average, however we will warm back into the 90s for Tuesday through the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
