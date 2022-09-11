 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler day ahead: watch Sunday's weather forecast

  • 0

It will be a cloudy start to the day, then clouds will gradually clear leaving us with more sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs today will barely make that 80 degree mark. 

Tonight we will see lows drop into the mid-50s. It will be a very nice start to our Monday morning!

Highs on Monday will remain below average, however we will warm back into the 90s for Tuesday through the weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert