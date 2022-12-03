 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler, cloudy: watch Saturday Dec 3 weather forecast

It will be much cooler today and pretty windy to start. As we head into the afternoon the highs will only reach into the mid 40s. 

There is a slight chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy and the temperatures will only reach into the 50s on Sunday.

60s return for Monday with a chance for showers before we cool down again by Wednesday. 

