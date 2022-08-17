Cooler, cloudy and much more comfortable today: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Much cooler, comfortable weather is welcome today. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with a light north wind and a very slight chance for a few stray showers in the morning. Highs today will only reach 80 degrees.

Overnight we drop into the upper 60s. Dew points fall behind the front as well, so it will feel drier.

It will be a great start to the day on Thursday. The sun will return with highs in the mid 80s.

The 90s return for Friday through the weekend, but another front move in for the start of the work week that will increase the chance for rain once again.