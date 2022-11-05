 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler and sunny: Watch Saturday Nov 5 weather forecast

After clouds and showers exit the region overnight, we will be left with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. 

Highs today will reach the mid 60s. Winds will be light today from the west. 

As we head into Sunday the temperatures will warm back into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. 

A chance for rain returns on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s through Wednesday. Cooler weather returns by Friday and next weekend. 

