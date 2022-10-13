 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooler and sunny today: watch Thursday Oct 13 weather forecast

Today will be cooler with a north breeze and sunny skies. Highs by the afternoon will only warm to the low 70s.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s.

For Friday we will warm back into the low 80s with upper-80s possible by Saturday. It will be relatively warm before our next front moves in Saturday night. This will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms. 

Behind the front we will see a good drop in the afternoon highs. They will only warm to the low 70s on Sunday and then 60s are expected for next week!

We may actually see our first frost across parts of northeastern Oklahoma by Monday night into Tuesday next week. 

