Cooler and cloudy today: watch Sunday Oct 16 weather forecast

After last night's cold front we can expect much different conditions today. A few lingering showers are possible early, then we will see clouds stick around for most of the day with a north wind. Highs will only reach near 70 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s and clouds will gradually clear.

As we head into the start of the week we will see much cooler weather. Highs will be in the 60s and lows may even drop to freezing by Tuesday night.