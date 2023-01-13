Cool, sunny day ahead: watch Friday Jan 13 weather forecast

It will be a chilly morning and a cool afternoon, but more sunshine is expected overall. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph.

As we make our way towards the afternoon, the highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Overnight lows will once again drop down into the 20s on Friday night. For Saturday and Sunday the temperatures will warm up into the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies and south wind.

There is a chance for rain on Sunday evening.