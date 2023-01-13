 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool, sunny day ahead: watch Friday Jan 13 weather forecast

  • 0

It will be a chilly morning and a cool afternoon, but more sunshine is expected overall. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As we make our way towards the afternoon, the highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Overnight lows will once again drop down into the 20s on Friday night. For Saturday and Sunday the temperatures will warm up into the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies and south wind. 

There is a chance for rain on Sunday evening. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert