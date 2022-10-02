Cool start, beautiful afternoon: watch Sunday Oct 2 weather forecast

It will be a cool start with temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. As we move through the day the temperatures will warm into the 70s by lunch with highs topping off in the low-to-mid 80s.
Overnight the lows drop into the 50s.
For the start of the week the temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the highs and 50s for the lows.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
