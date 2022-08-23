 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool morning, warm afternoon: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

It is nice, comfortable start to the day. Drier air moved in Monday afternoon and lows dropped into the 60s. However, it will warm up quickly today. The highs will top off in the low 90s later with mostly sunny skies. 

Overnight we will once again drop into the upper-60s with clear skies.

On Wednesday the highs will jump back into the low-90s. We will see mid-90s by Thursday through the start of the weekend.

The next chance for rain returns by Sunday and Monday. 

