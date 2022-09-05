Cool morning, warm afternoon: watch Monday's weather forecast

Your Labor Day forecast is shaping up to be rather pleasant. We will have a cool, comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies, we will warm into the 80s.
This week the temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for the highs and upper 60s for the overnight lows.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
