 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool, comfortable day: Watch Friday Sept. 30 weather forecast

  • 0

Today we start the day with temperatures around that 50 degree mark. It will be a cool, clear start with light winds. By the afternoon, highs will warm to around 80 degrees. 

Overnight our lows will drop into the upper 40s. 

For Saturday and Sunday the highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper-40s.

Next week the 80s will continue to stick around. Unfortunately, no chance for rain is in the forecast. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert