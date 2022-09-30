Cool, comfortable day: Watch Friday Sept. 30 weather forecast

Today we start the day with temperatures around that 50 degree mark. It will be a cool, clear start with light winds. By the afternoon, highs will warm to around 80 degrees.

Overnight our lows will drop into the upper 40s.

For Saturday and Sunday the highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper-40s.

Next week the 80s will continue to stick around. Unfortunately, no chance for rain is in the forecast.