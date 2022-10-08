Cool, beautiful day ahead: watch Saturday Oct 8 weather forecast

Today will be a cool start with temperatures around 50 and a north wind. As we head into the 60s with a high only near 70 degrees. It will definitely be cooler today. There will be clouds moving across the area, but no rain is expected.

On Sunday the highs will jump up to 79 degrees.

Next week we will see highs in the low 80s through Wednesday with a chance for rain each day.

A chance for rain and even a few storms increases Wednesday night as a cold front moves through. This will drop the high temperatures down from mid 80s to mid 70s by Thursday.