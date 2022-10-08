 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cool, beautiful day ahead: watch Saturday Oct 8 weather forecast

  • 0

Today will be a cool start with temperatures around 50 and a north wind. As we head into the 60s with a high only near 70 degrees. It will definitely be cooler today. There will be clouds moving across the area, but no rain is expected. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On Sunday the highs will jump up to 79 degrees. 

Next week we will see highs in the low 80s through Wednesday with a chance for rain each day.  

A chance for rain and even a few storms increases Wednesday night as a cold front moves through. This will drop the high temperatures down from mid 80s to mid 70s by Thursday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert