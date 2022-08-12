 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Comfortable morning, hot afternoon: watch Friday's weather forecast

It will be a comfortable morning with temperatures starting around 70 degrees. Winds will be light and shifting from the east and north to the south by the afternoon. Highs today will warm into the upper-90s under sunny skies. 

Overnight lows will dip back in the lower-70s.

For the weekend you can expect temperatures to soar to near 100 degrees. That will spill into the start of the work week as well.

By Wednesday we start to see some changes in the forecast. Highs will be in the 80s with a chance for rain.

