Cold start, more sunshine: watch Saturday Nov 12 weather forecast

It will be a very cold start to the day. Temperatures overnight will have dropped down to near 29 degrees. So, a hard freeze is not expected, but it will be cold.

For today, gradually clearing skies are expected. Highs will only reach into the mid 40s.

With clear skies Saturday night, the lows will drop even more. We will see lows bottom out in the mid to upper 20s.

By Sunday, temperatures will be a bit warmer. Highs will reach the low 50s with sunshine.

I am still watching Monday to see if we could potentially have some snowfall across parts of the state. A disturbance will move across Texas bringing moisture, and a cold air mass will already be over the state. The question still remains if the air is cold enough higher