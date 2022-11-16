Cold morning, sunny afternoon: watch Wednesday Nov 16 weather forecast

It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s all across the area. Clear skies will continue through the afternoon and highs today will warm into the mid 40s. Winds will be light from the north.

Overnight lows will drop back again into the 20s.

For Thursday we will highs slightly warmer - in the low 50s. But Thursday night another push of cold air will move through and bring temperatures back down into the 20s. Highs on Friday will be much colder. Clouds will blanket the sky and highs will barely make it above freezing.

There is also a chance for some light snowfall on Friday and Friday night.

I will keep watching this as we get closer, but if there is any accumulation, it is not expected to be much.

The weekend will be clear with highs in the 40s.