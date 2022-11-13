Cold morning, nice afternoon: watch Sunday Nov 13 weather forecast

It will be a very chilly start with temperatures well into the 20s this morning. However, this afternoon we will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

As we head into the evening the lows will drop back down into the 30s.

For Monday we are expected some winter weather across parts of the state.

The temperatures will only warm into the low 40s, but by the afternoon and evening it should cool off enough to where we will see some rain that will then transition into a wintry mix with some snowfall possible as well. As of now, it looks like we may have some accumulation Monday night, but it should be light.

I will continue to monitor the system and give you the latest as we get closer to the event.