Cold morning, milder afternoon: watch Wednesday Oct 19 weather forecast

It will be a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s. As we move through the afternoon the highs will warm into the low-to-mid 60s with sunny skies.

We will now begin a warming trend after a pretty chilly start to the week. After today, the highs will climb back into the 70s for Thursday and the 80s for Friday through the weekend.

The next cold front will arrive by Monday of next week and bring a chance for rain will slightly cooler temperatures.