Cold morning, milder afternoon: watch Wednesday Oct 19 weather forecast

It will be a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s. As we move through the afternoon the highs will warm into the low-to-mid 60s with sunny skies. 

We will now begin a warming trend after a pretty chilly start to the week. After today, the highs will climb back into the 70s for Thursday and the 80s for Friday through the weekend. 

The next cold front will arrive by Monday of next week and bring a chance for rain will slightly cooler temperatures. 

Weather Wednesday: How does the drought affect fall foliage?

Weather Wednesday: How does the drought affect fall foliage?

Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to Paul James, a master gardener and chemist at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, who told her: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture. The hot temperatures we experienced late in the season won’t have as much of an effect on it. But without that moisture, you won’t get a good color.”

