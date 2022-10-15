Cold front moves in tonight bringing rain and storms: watch Saturday Oct 15 weather forecast

Changes will come this evening as a cold front is forecast to move across the state. Before it does the temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with mostly clear skies until the late afternoon. At that time clouds will build.

As of now it looks like the showers and storms will stall along the frontal boundary line in the early evening hours. The showers and a few embedded storms will slowly move south through the evening.

Behind the front cooler air will begin to sink in. On Sunday the clouds stick around, and the temperatures will only reach into the low 70s.

However, for the start of the work week our highs will be in the 60s and by Tuesday night we may even see our first frost/freeze across parts of northeast Oklahoma.