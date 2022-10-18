Cold day ahead: Watch Tuesday, Oct. 18 weather forecast

It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the day with a light wind.
Overnight we will see very cold temperatures for this time of year. It will be near record setting lows, as we drop down to the upper-20s.
On Wednesday we will warm back into the 60s. The 70s return by Thursday and 80s will rebound for Friday through the weekend.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today