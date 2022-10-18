Cold day ahead: Watch Tuesday, Oct. 18 weather forecast

It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the day with a light wind.

Overnight we will see very cold temperatures for this time of year. It will be near record setting lows, as we drop down to the upper-20s.

On Wednesday we will warm back into the 60s. The 70s return by Thursday and 80s will rebound for Friday through the weekend.