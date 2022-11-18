Cold, cloudy, few flurries today: Watch Friday Nov 18 weather forecast

Take that heavy coat today! We may set a new record "high" with temperatures only reaching 33 degrees for the high. This is close to our previously set record of 32 back in 1937. Our average high this time of year is 60 degrees.

A few flurries are still possible this morning, but otherwise mostly cloudy skies will persist through the day with a north wind. Wind chills in the morning will be in the teens, and by the afternoon the wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

The clouds will stick around overnight as we drop into the 20s.

For Saturday the clouds will gradually clear. We will see highs warm into the 40s by the afternoon.