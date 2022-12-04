 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cloudy, slight chance for showers today: watch Sunday Dec 4 weather forecast

Today will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will reach into the 50s. 

As we head into Monday we will see highs back in the 60s. 

A front will move through and drop us back into the 50s for Tuesday and then 40s for Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. 

