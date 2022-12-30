 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cloudy skies, light winds: watch Friday Dec 30 weather forecast

Today we will see light winds from the north with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will climb into the mid 50s. 

As we head into the weekend the highs will be in the 60s both days. 

The next chance for rain returns by Monday as a cold front passes. This will bring a few storms as well. Then cooler weather moves in behind the front.

