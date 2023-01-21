Cloudy, rainy and cool today: watch Saturday Jan 21 weather forecast

Today will be rainy, cloudy and cool. Temperatures will start off in the low 30s and only warm to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers are expected to stick around for most of the day with cloudy skies otherwise.
There is a chance for a rain snow mix mainly west and north of us.
By Sunday we will see gradually clearing skies and highs in the 40s once again.
For next week the 50s will return on Monday and then a chance for wintry weather comes back on Tuesday.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
