Today there will be increased cloud coverage across the region. Highs will wrm into the upper 50s. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph.
On Tuesday the sunshine returns. Highs will once again warm to near 60 degrees.
Sunshine sticks around Wednesday as well, but by Thursday the clouds and showers return with a chance for showers and storms by the evening hours.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
