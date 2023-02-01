 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cloudy day, chance for freezing rain mainly south: Watch Wednesday Feb 1

Today will be chilly, but we should finally get above freezing. Highs will warm into the mid 30s by the afternoon as we may see a few breaks in the clouds. 

Otherwise mostly cloudy skies are expected. The chance for rain and freezing rain looks to be greatest to the south of Tulsa County. But areas around I-40 and southbound may see upwards of 1/2" of ice accumulation.

The areas most impacted from the third round of winter weather on Wednesday night will be mainly south and southeast Oklahoma. As well as Texas.

By Thursday we finally see the sunshine and highs are in the 40s. 

50s and 60s are expected this weekend. 

