Cloudy day ahead: Watch Monday Nov 7 weather forecast

More clouds move into the area today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well, with highs only reaching near 70 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 10 m ph.
Overnight a few showers may move in, with a couple of light rain showers early Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s.
By Wednesday and Thursday we will warm to near 80 degrees before our next big cool down comes.
As we head into Friday and the weekend we are looking at a 6-10 day period of cooler weather with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today