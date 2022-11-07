Cloudy day ahead: Watch Monday Nov 7 weather forecast

More clouds move into the area today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well, with highs only reaching near 70 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 10 m ph.

Overnight a few showers may move in, with a couple of light rain showers early Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s.

By Wednesday and Thursday we will warm to near 80 degrees before our next big cool down comes.

As we head into Friday and the weekend we are looking at a 6-10 day period of cooler weather with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.