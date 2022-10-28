Cloudy, cooler, showers mainly south: watch Friday Oct 28 weather forecast

There is a chance for a few showers today, but it looks like most of that rainfall will remain to our south. We are watching an upper-level low pressure system that will trek across Texas, but it has recently shifted just a bit south, meaning our chances for rain decreased just a bit here in NE Oklahoma.

For today we are expecting temperatures to only warm to mid 60s. Clouds will blanket the area.

Overnight the rain will remain mainly south, but there may be a few showers that move into Tulsa overnight and for Saturday morning early.

The clouds will clear for most of the weekend and highs will be int he 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We will be back in the 70s for Halloween with clear skies. It should be great weather for the trick-or-treaters!