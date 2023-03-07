Today will be cooler with more cloud coverage and a chance for rain increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will only reach 60 degrees.

Showers will pick up by the evening and continue overnight as we head into Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers are expected on Wednesday, as well, with highs in the 50s.

For Thursday the highs remain near 60 with a few embedded thunderstorms and showers.

The rain moves out by Friday and the weekend, but the highs stay cooler, in the 50s and 60s.