 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy, cool: watch Tuesday Dec 6 weather forecast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be light from the south this morning, then shift to the north by the afternoon.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. 

Tomorrow will be cloudy, but the chance for rain will increase in the evening and overnight into Thursday.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert