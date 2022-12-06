Cloudy, cool: watch Tuesday Dec 6 weather forecast

Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be light from the south this morning, then shift to the north by the afternoon.
Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow will be cloudy, but the chance for rain will increase in the evening and overnight into Thursday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
