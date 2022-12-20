 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Cloudy, chilly day ahead: watch Tuesday Dec 20 weather forecast

Temperatures will start in the 30s and only warm to the low 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter today than they were on Monday.

As we head into Wednesday the highs will hit that low 40 mark one more time before the cold air settles in. 

By Wednesday night into Thursday we will see temperatures plummet and a chance for snowfall to pick up. 

It is still a little far out to give exact totals, but right now the general totals will be near 2" in the Tulsa metro, with higher totals north towards the state line with Kansas and lighter accumulation as we head south toward I-40.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

