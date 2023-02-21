Today our highs will warm into the 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies and winds will pick up from the south.

As we head into Wednesday there will be an increased chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning hours. As of now, it looks like the potential for any severe weather remains to our southeast. Heavy rainfall during the morning commute is more likely.

Cooler air will settle in behind this system, but we wont feel it until Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will still reach the 70s once again.

On Thursday and Friday the highs will be cooler - only the upper 40s.