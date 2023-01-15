Cloudy and warm today: watch Sunday Jan 15 weather forecast

Today will be warm, windy and cloudy. Highs will climb into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a south wind gusting to 25 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

As we head into Monday the highs will be even warmer - near 70 degrees.

A chance for showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the highs will stay above average - in the 50s all week long.