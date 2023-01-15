 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy and warm today: watch Sunday Jan 15 weather forecast

  • 0

Today will be warm, windy and cloudy. Highs will climb into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a south wind gusting to 25 mph. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. 

As we head into Monday the highs will be even warmer - near 70 degrees. 

A chance for showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the highs will stay above average - in the 50s all week long. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert