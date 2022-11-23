 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cloudy and cooler today: watch Wednesday Nov 23 weather forecast

Clouds will blanket the area today, which means the temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only warm into the mid 50s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight we will start to see a few showers move in. 

For Thanksgiving Day scattered showers are expected with highs in the 50s. 

The chance for rain will linger Friday and should begin to taper on Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s.

