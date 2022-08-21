Cloudy and cooler today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Temperatures will be about 10 - 15 degrees cooler today after a weak front moved through the area on Saturday.

We will see highs only reach into the low 80s with cloud coverage and a few stray showers in the first half of the day, though most of the rainfall looks like it will be south near the Texas and Oklahoma state line.

Tonight we will drop into the 60s, which means Monday morning will feel great!

On Monday the highs will warm back to near 90 degrees.

For the week ahead, highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 60s and 70s.