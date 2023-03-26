There will be more clouds across the area today. Highs will be in the 60s once again with light winds.
This week the sunshine returns Monday - Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The chance for rain returns by Thursday and Friday.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today