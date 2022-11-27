 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Clearing skies, not as chilly: watch Sunday Nov 27 weather forecast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The rain will move out today and leave us with clearing skies. Highs will reach back into the mid 50s and we will see a north wind at 5-10 mph.

As we head into the start of the work week we will see temperatures rebound back into the 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Partly to mostly clear skies are expected most of the week. A front will move through midweek that will bring a drop in our temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert