Clearing skies, not as chilly: watch Sunday Nov 27 weather forecast

The rain will move out today and leave us with clearing skies. Highs will reach back into the mid 50s and we will see a north wind at 5-10 mph.
As we head into the start of the work week we will see temperatures rebound back into the 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Partly to mostly clear skies are expected most of the week. A front will move through midweek that will bring a drop in our temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
