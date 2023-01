There will be morning clouds with clearing skies by the afternoon. HIghs today will reach into the 40s once again with a north wind, so it will still feel chilly.

Tonight we will drop into the 30s.

On Monday we are back in the 50s, but this will be the warmest day on the 7-day planner. a cold front moves in Tuesday and there is a chance for rain and snow by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The system moves out Wednesday and we are left with clearing skies and highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.