Clearing skies, chilly temperatures: Watch Monday Oct 17 weather forecast

Today we will have more sunshine than Sunday. After clearing skies overnight, sunshine will persist through the afternoon. Cooler air settles in though, and the highs today will only reach into the low 60s.

Overnight we will drop into the low 30s - near freezing. It will be the coldest night so far this season, but even colder air is to come as Tuesday night we see lows dip into the 20s! 

If you have plants, you need to take care and cover them or bring them inside as these 20-degree temperatures are way below average for this time of year. 

Highs on Tuesday will only reach into the 50s. 

60s will return on Wednesday, and we are back into the 70s by Thursday.

