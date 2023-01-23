 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clearing skies, big changes tomorrow: watch Monday Jan 23 weather forecast

Today we will see a bit more sunshine. Highs will reach into the 50s. Winds will be light. 

As we head into Tuesday we will see big changes. A sytem will move in that will bring a chance for rain that will transition to snowfall.

For the first half of the day we will see cloudy skies and a few light sprinkles. As we move toward the afternoon and evening the chance for snowfall will increase. As of now, only 1-3 inches are expected for the Tulsa area, but this may still change just a bit in the next 24 hours. 

Travel impacts may be possible for some bridges and overpasses later in the day, but more details will come for that in the next 12-18 hours. 

Travel for the first half of Tuesday will be just fine, if there are any impacts in the Tulsa area it will be in the later evening hours. 

This will all wrap up around midnight as we head into Wednesday. 

For the remainder of the week temperatures will stay chilly, but the chance for any winter weather will hold off.

